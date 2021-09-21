Protesters rally against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, in September. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP Protesters rally against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, in September. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
Protesters rally against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, in September. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Man sues Texas doctor who defied abortion ban to test new law – and collect US$10,000 bounty

  • Disbarred lawyer Oscar Stilley launched his lawsuit after Alan Braid became the first doctor to publicly share that he had violated the ban
  • The controversial Texas law allows successful plaintiffs to collect at least US$10,000 for every illegal abortion they expose

Topic |   Gender equality
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 7:58am, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters rally against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, in September. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP Protesters rally against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, in September. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
Protesters rally against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, in September. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE