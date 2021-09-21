Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and his children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien watch election coverage on TV in Montreal, Quebec, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
breaking | Canada re-elects Justin Trudeau in pandemic election, broadcasters project
- But is not clear yet whether Trudeau’s Liberals will form a majority or minority government
- The campaign was roiled by claims of Chinese interference and protests by activists angered by pandemic measures
Topic | Canada
