UN chief Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
UN chief Antonio Guterres says world’s coronavirus vaccine inequality is an ‘obscenity’
- Guterres condemns images of expired and unused vaccines from some parts of the world as ‘the tale of our times’
- The UN chief also warned the world was hurtling towards ecological destruction and urged governments to act quickly to meet climate goals
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
