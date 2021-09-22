Huawei said last November its consumer business was under tremendous pressure due to “a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed” for its mobile phone business and decided to sell its Honor assets as a result. Photo: Reuters
Biden nominee for key China export post expects Huawei to remain blacklisted
- If confirmed as under secretary of commerce for industry and security, Alan Estevez also pledged to ‘look at’ Honor – the handset unit spun off of Huawei
- The ex-Pentagon official said he wanted to see if the Chinese telecoms giant was using the spin-off brand to circumvent its own blacklist designation
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei said last November its consumer business was under tremendous pressure due to “a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed” for its mobile phone business and decided to sell its Honor assets as a result. Photo: Reuters