In ransomware attacks, cyber criminals often demand payment from victims in the form of digital currency. Photo: AFP
politico | US Treasury unleashes cryptocurrency sanctions to fight ransomware
- The new sanctions will block all trades involving Suex – a cryptocurrency exchange operating in Russia – and US entities
- The move comes amid a rise in ransomware attacks, including the Colonial Pipeline hack that shut down one of the largest fuel delivery sources in the US
Topic | Computer hackers
