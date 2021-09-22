The CIA is conducting an agencywide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy. Photo: Reuters The CIA is conducting an agencywide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy. Photo: Reuters
The CIA is conducting an agencywide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy. Photo: Reuters
Espionage
World /  United States & Canada

CIA officer suffers from Havana syndrome symptoms on India trip with US spy chief

  • The officer was travelling with CIA chief William Burns when he developed symptoms consistent with exposure to a directed energy attack
  • US defence and intelligence agencies have ramped up investigations amid a rising number of such incidents

Topic |   Espionage
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:42am, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The CIA is conducting an agencywide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy. Photo: Reuters The CIA is conducting an agencywide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy. Photo: Reuters
The CIA is conducting an agencywide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE