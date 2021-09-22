The CIA is conducting an agencywide review of possible attacks using microwave or other directed energy. Photo: Reuters
CIA officer suffers from Havana syndrome symptoms on India trip with US spy chief
- The officer was travelling with CIA chief William Burns when he developed symptoms consistent with exposure to a directed energy attack
- US defence and intelligence agencies have ramped up investigations amid a rising number of such incidents
Topic | Espionage
