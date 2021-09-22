A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito has been set up in North Port, Florida. Photo: AFP
Autopsy confirms body found in US national park is missing woman Gabby Petito
- The coroner determined that the manner of death was homicide, but the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results
- The news is the latest turn in a story that has gripped Americans since the road tripper was reported missing after setting out on a road trip with her fiancé
Topic | Crime
