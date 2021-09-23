A health worker prepares a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Reading, Pennsylvania, on September 14. Photo: AP
Joe Biden pledges to donate 500 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries
- The move will double US donations to over 1.1 billion doses, still far short of the 5 billion to 6 billion doses needed by poorer countries
- The additional Pfizer shots will be made in the US and shipped to low and lower middle-income countries starting in January
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
