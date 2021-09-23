A screen displays a statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Federal Reserve signals plan to pull back US economic support even as coronavirus looms
- The US central bank says it’s making progress toward its goals of averaging 2 per cent inflation over time and reaching maximum employment
- Officials forecast the US economy would grow 5.9 per cent in 2021, significantly slower than their June estimate of 7 per cent
Topic | Central Banks
A screen displays a statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters