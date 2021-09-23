United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a meeting on the UN World Conference Against Racism at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a meeting on the UN World Conference Against Racism at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a meeting on the UN World Conference Against Racism at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

UN meeting on racism renews divides as US, Israel boycott

  • The meeting focused on reparations and justice for people of African heritage, and comes after George Floyd’s death highlighted racial inequality
  • But at least 19 countries skipped it because of continued grievances over a draft resolution about Palestinians at a conference in Durban 20 years ago

Topic |   United Nations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:04pm, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a meeting on the UN World Conference Against Racism at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a meeting on the UN World Conference Against Racism at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a meeting on the UN World Conference Against Racism at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE