A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Those who are elderly or at risk can now receive a booster. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US FDA approves Pfizer booster shots for the elderly, those at high risk
- Tens of millions of Americans are now eligible for a third Pfizer/BioNTech dose, six months after their second Covid-19 vaccine shot
- But the Food and Drug Administration rejected an initial plan by the Biden administration to fully approve Pfizer boosters to everyone aged 16 and over
