Canadian model Linda Evangelista presents a minidress and cap by Japanese designer Kenzo during the fall-winter 1991 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris. Photo: AFP
Supermodel Linda Evangelista says fat-reduction left her ‘deformed’
- The fashion icon says she had a ‘CoolSculpting’ procedure 5 years ago that had the rare side effect of causing her fat cells to increase rather than decrease
- Evangelista, who is suing the company, said the botched job has turned her into a depressed recluse ridden with self-loathing, her livelihood destroyed
