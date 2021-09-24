US Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: AP
US stops using horses in border ops after outcry over Haiti migrants
- Critics say images of mounted agents waving their reins are reminiscent cowboys herding livestock or slave owners using whips
- The announcement came after the US special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest in a letter blasting the Biden administration for deporting hundreds of migrants
Topic | US immigration
US Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: AP