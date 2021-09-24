Police respond a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: The Commercial Appeal via AP Police respond a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: The Commercial Appeal via AP
Police respond a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: The Commercial Appeal via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Shooter dead after killing 1, wounding 12 at US grocery store

  • The attacker was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after the incident at an upscale suburb of Memphis, Tennessee
  • Police went aisle to aisle to bring people to safety, including some who were hiding in freezers or offices

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:59am, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police respond a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: The Commercial Appeal via AP Police respond a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: The Commercial Appeal via AP
Police respond a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: The Commercial Appeal via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE