Police respond a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday. Photo: The Commercial Appeal via AP
Shooter dead after killing 1, wounding 12 at US grocery store
- The attacker was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after the incident at an upscale suburb of Memphis, Tennessee
- Police went aisle to aisle to bring people to safety, including some who were hiding in freezers or offices
Topic | Gun violence in the US
