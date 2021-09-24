Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito pose in an undated handout picture. Photo: North Port/Florida Police via Reuters Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito pose in an undated handout picture. Photo: North Port/Florida Police via Reuters
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito pose in an undated handout picture. Photo: North Port/Florida Police via Reuters
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Arrest warrant issued for slain US woman Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie

  • Laundrie has been indicted for bank fraud after making more than US$1,000 in unauthorised debit card withdrawals during the period Petito went missing
  • The warrant will allow law enforcement to continue pursuing him while the investigation continues into Petito’s homicide, an FBI agent said

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:46am, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito pose in an undated handout picture. Photo: North Port/Florida Police via Reuters Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito pose in an undated handout picture. Photo: North Port/Florida Police via Reuters
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito pose in an undated handout picture. Photo: North Port/Florida Police via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE