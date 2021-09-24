Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is one of four Trump administration officials ordered to appear at depositions and produce documents. Photo: Reuters
US Capitol riot: Trump loyalists including Meadows, Bannon subpoenaed by January 6 committee
- The select committee is investigating the deadly January 6 riot by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s certification as president
- Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, Dan Scavino and Kash Patel were subpoenaed to produce material and appear for depositions
Topic | United States
