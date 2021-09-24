David Cohen, President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Canada. Photo: TNS David Cohen, President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Canada. Photo: TNS
David Cohen, President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Canada.
US waiting for Canada’s updated China policy, says Biden pick for ambassador to Ottawa

  • Former Comcast executive David Cohen told a Senate hearing it is important to collaborate in taking on the ‘existential threat’ that is China
  • Relations between Ottawa and Beijing deteriorated after the arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou and China’s arrests of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig

24 Sep, 2021

