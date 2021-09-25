Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store after a shooting in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday. Photo: AP Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store after a shooting in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday. Photo: AP
Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store after a shooting in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US supermarket shooter was son of Myanmar refugees

  • UK Thang was a third-party sushi vendor at the store, and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing one person and wounding 14 others
  • The gunman acted alone and did not appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:11am, 25 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store after a shooting in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday. Photo: AP Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store after a shooting in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday. Photo: AP
Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store after a shooting in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE