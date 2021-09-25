Former US president Donald Trump has said he will cite “executive privilege” to block the January 6 committee’s requests. Photo: TNS Former US president Donald Trump has said he will cite “executive privilege” to block the January 6 committee’s requests. Photo: TNS
politico | Joe Biden won’t invoke executive privilege to shield Donald Trump’s White House records from January 6 committee

  • The National Archives has identified hundreds of pages of relevant documents, which will be sent to Biden and Trump lawyers
  • A White House spokeswoman said the former president’s team has not reached out to suggest protecting any of the records

POLITICO
Updated: 5:38am, 25 Sep, 2021

