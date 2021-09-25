Musician Grimes and SpaceX founder Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York in May 2018. Photo: AP
Elon Musk says he and girlfriend Grimes are ‘semi-separated’
- The tech billionaire and SpaceX founder says the two ‘still love each other’, but blamed geography and work for keeping them apart
- Musk and Grimes have one child together, a baby boy they named X Æ A-Xii
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
