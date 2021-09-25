The US decision applies only to people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer. Decisions on boosters for people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still to come. Photo: Reuters
US coronavirus booster shots start, even as millions remain unvaccinated
- The CDC earlier took the rare step of overruling advice from its own expert panel to make more Americans eligible for a third shot
- Biden urged those eligible to ‘go get the booster’ and said he would get his own soon
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The US decision applies only to people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer. Decisions on boosters for people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still to come. Photo: Reuters