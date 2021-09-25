Supporters of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a Vancouver court hearing for Meng Wanzhou in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor freed by China arrive home
- Kovrig and Spavor, who were detained by Beijing for more than 1000 days, arrived in Calgary on Saturday
- The pair were greeted and hugged by PM Justin Trudeau at the airport
Topic | Canada
