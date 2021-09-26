Columbine high school in Littleton, Colorado, US was the site of a mass shooting in 1999. Photo: Reuters Columbine high school in Littleton, Colorado, US was the site of a mass shooting in 1999. Photo: Reuters
Four teenagers accused of plotting school attack on Columbine massacre anniversary

  • The youths have been charged with a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school in 2024, on the 25th anniversary of Colorado’s Columbine High School shootings
  • A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy are charged as adults and two other teenagers face juvenile charges

Associated Press
Updated: 12:53am, 26 Sep, 2021

