Columbine high school in Littleton, Colorado, US was the site of a mass shooting in 1999. Photo: Reuters
Four teenagers accused of plotting school attack on Columbine massacre anniversary
- The youths have been charged with a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school in 2024, on the 25th anniversary of Colorado’s Columbine High School shootings
- A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy are charged as adults and two other teenagers face juvenile charges
