Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Saturday. Photo: AP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York to meet deputy UN chief
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York to attend the Global Citizen Live concert which aims to push for greater action to combat climate change
- Last week the couple graced the cover of Time magazine’s annual 100 most influential people in the world issue
Topic | United States
