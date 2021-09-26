Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming earlier this week. Photo: North Port Police Department/TNS Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming earlier this week. Photo: North Port Police Department/TNS
Gabby Petito was found in Wyoming earlier this week. Photo: North Port Police Department/TNS
Widespread Gabby Petito coverage highlights ‘missing white woman syndrome’, US activists say

  • Petito’s case drew a level of public interest that has not been shared by other missing people, including those from the Indigenous, Black and Asian communities
  • Implicit biases, ethnic stereotypes and police choices in which cases to pursue are factors in the disparity of coverage, analysts and activists say

Updated: 11:42am, 26 Sep, 2021

