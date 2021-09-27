Mourners at the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York on Sunday. Photo: AP
Mourners pay respects to murdered woman Gabby Petito at New York funeral home
- The 22-year-old’s death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie
- Petito’s body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming
Topic | United States
