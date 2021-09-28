While work is being paused on Instagram Kids, Facebook will be expanding opt-in parental supervision tools to teen accounts of those 13 and older. Photo illustration: Reuters
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after outcry
- Critics of the platform geared towards children under 13 warn of increased cyberbullying and possible vulnerability to online predators
- Facebook was also aware that the use of Instagram by some teenage girls led to mental health issues and anxiety, according to media reports
