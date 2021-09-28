US President Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 booster shot in line with the CDC's and FDA's recommendations in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 booster shot in line with the CDC's and FDA's recommendations in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 booster shot in line with the CDC's and FDA's recommendations in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden gets coronavirus booster and says he wants more vaccine mandates

  • Americans who refuse to be vaccinated are causing ‘an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country’, the US president says
  • Biden meets guidelines issued last week by the FDA and CDC that those over age 65 get a third dose

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:18am, 28 Sep, 2021

