R. Kelly arrives for the first day of jury selection in his child pornography trial at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in May 2008. Photo: AP
R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial
- The R&B star was convicted of racketeering and 8 counts of violating a federal law making it illegal to transport people across state lines for prostitution
- Kelly was accused of exploiting his fame over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex
