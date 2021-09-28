Democrats now have just three days to find another way to keep the government operating beyond Thursday – when current funding expires. Photo: AFP Democrats now have just three days to find another way to keep the government operating beyond Thursday – when current funding expires. Photo: AFP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Republicans block bill to raise US debt limit as shutdown looms

  • The vote leaves Democrats scrambling to find a new strategy to address two fast-approaching deadlines with major economic consequences
  • Democrats themselves are divided over two pillars of Biden’s domestic agenda – a US$1 trillion infrastructure bill and a US$3.5 trillion social spending package

Reuters
Updated: 7:59am, 28 Sep, 2021

