Democrats now have just three days to find another way to keep the government operating beyond Thursday – when current funding expires. Photo: AFP
Republicans block bill to raise US debt limit as shutdown looms
- The vote leaves Democrats scrambling to find a new strategy to address two fast-approaching deadlines with major economic consequences
- Democrats themselves are divided over two pillars of Biden’s domestic agenda – a US$1 trillion infrastructure bill and a US$3.5 trillion social spending package
Topic | US Politics
