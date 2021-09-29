US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China is not sticking to its agreement to buy US goods, under a 2020 trade pact with the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China is not sticking to its agreement to buy US goods, under a 2020 trade pact with the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China is not sticking to its agreement to buy US goods, under a 2020 trade pact with the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

US commerce chief says Chinese government is blocking purchases of US-manufactured planes

  • Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said China was not abiding by commitments to buy US goods it made in 2020 as part of a trade deal
  • Boeing last week raised its forecast slightly for China’s aircraft demand for the next 20 years, betting on the country’s quick rebound from Covid-19

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:44am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China is not sticking to its agreement to buy US goods, under a 2020 trade pact with the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China is not sticking to its agreement to buy US goods, under a 2020 trade pact with the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China is not sticking to its agreement to buy US goods, under a 2020 trade pact with the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE