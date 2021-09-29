US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China is not sticking to its agreement to buy US goods, under a 2020 trade pact with the Trump administration. Photo: Bloomberg
US commerce chief says Chinese government is blocking purchases of US-manufactured planes
- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said China was not abiding by commitments to buy US goods it made in 2020 as part of a trade deal
- Boeing last week raised its forecast slightly for China’s aircraft demand for the next 20 years, betting on the country’s quick rebound from Covid-19
