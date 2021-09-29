Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Centre at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Centre at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Centre at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Barack Obama hopes new library and museum campus will transform Chicago’s South Side

  • The US$700 million Obama Presidential Centre will contain a museum with artefacts from the former US president’s tenure in the White House
  • Local activists planned a protest outside the future site of the presidential centre to call for more affordable housing protections

Topic |   United States
dpa
dpa

Updated: 4:32am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Centre at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Centre at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Centre at Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE