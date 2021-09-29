Alejandro Toledo takes part in a campaign rally in Lima, Peru in 2011. Photo: AP
US judge clears way for extradition of former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo
- Peruvian authorities allege that Toledo, while serving as president between 2001 and 2006, negotiated bribes with Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA
- Final say on whether to extradite Toledo, who is under house arrest in California, now lies with the US State Department
Topic | Peru
Alejandro Toledo takes part in a campaign rally in Lima, Peru in 2011. Photo: AP