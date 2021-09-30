An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on a display at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP
US declares 23 species extinct, including fabled ‘Lord God Bird’
- Government scientists have given up on ever finding these animals again, including the ivory-billed woodpecker, Bachman’s warbler and eight kinds of mussel
- The list also includes 11 species from Hawaii and Guam, as well as the San Marcos gambusia, a freshwater fish from Texas
Topic | Conservation
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on a display at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP