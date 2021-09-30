YouTube said it had removed more than 130,000 videos since last year for violating its Covid-19 vaccine policies. Photo illustration: Reuters
Coronavirus: YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine misinformation
- Videos and some high-profile users to be removed over false claims that approved vaccines are dangerous
- The company said it was concerned that conspiracy theories about Covid-19 shots can spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
