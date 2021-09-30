A hearing to fully terminate Jamie Spears’ guardianship of his daughter, US singer Britney Spears, is expected before the end of the year. Photos: AP
Britney Spears’ father removed as pop star’s conservator
- A US court has suspended Jamie Spears from an arrangement that gave him control of the singer’s life and money for 13 years
- Judge Brenda Penny said the conservatorship ‘reflects a toxic environment’, in a major victory for the musician
