A man walks past the US Capitol building as lawmakers work to hammer out a deal over a massive social spending package and an infrastructure bill. Photo: Reuters
Congress votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline
- Major challenges remain for lawmakers this week, however, with two major bills at stake and the US headed straight for a debt cliff
- Democratic leaders are struggling to broker peace among their own warring members over Biden’s imperilled domestic agenda
Topic | US Politics
