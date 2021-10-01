An Indigenous child holds a flag on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: AFP An Indigenous child holds a flag on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: AFP
An Indigenous child holds a flag on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Canada remembers horrors inflicted on Indigenous peoples

  • The first ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was declared following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked child graves at former residential schools
  • As recently as the 1990s, Indigenous children were forcibly enrolled at such schools, where they were abused and stripped of their culture and language

Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:54am, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indigenous child holds a flag on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: AFP An Indigenous child holds a flag on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: AFP
An Indigenous child holds a flag on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE