An Indigenous child holds a flag on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Canada remembers horrors inflicted on Indigenous peoples
- The first ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was declared following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked child graves at former residential schools
- As recently as the 1990s, Indigenous children were forcibly enrolled at such schools, where they were abused and stripped of their culture and language
