Gloria Estefan performs during the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused by music teacher at age 9
- The man, who was a member of the family, had threatened to kill her mother if she spoke up, the singer says
- Estefan said police discouraged the family from taking the matter further because of the trauma she would have to undergo by testifying
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Gloria Estefan performs during the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York in May 2019. Photo: Reuters