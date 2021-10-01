Gloria Estefan performs during the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York in May 2019. Photo: Reuters Gloria Estefan performs during the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gloria Estefan reveals she was sexually abused by music teacher at age 9

  • The man, who was a member of the family, had threatened to kill her mother if she spoke up, the singer says
  • Estefan said police discouraged the family from taking the matter further because of the trauma she would have to undergo by testifying

Updated: 4:30am, 1 Oct, 2021

