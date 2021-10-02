An independent group of medical experts monitoring the Merck trial recommended stopping it early because the interim results were so strong. Photo: Merck & Co. via AP
Merck says experimental coronavirus pill cuts deaths and hospitalisations by half
- If cleared by health officials, this would be the first pill shown to treat Covid-19, unlike current procedures involving injection or an IV
- This would ease pressure on hospitals and help curb outbreaks in poorer or more remote areas without access to more expensive therapies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
