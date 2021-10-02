California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP
California to require coronavirus vaccines for schoolchildren
- The new rules will take effect as early as January, but the FDA must first fully approve inoculations for the age groups
- Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement means California will be the first to mandate statewide vaccinations for pupils
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP