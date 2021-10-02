Danielle Roberts (right) is seen outside Brooklyn federal court following the sentencing hearing for self-improvement guru Keith Raniere in October 2020. Photo: AP Danielle Roberts (right) is seen outside Brooklyn federal court following the sentencing hearing for self-improvement guru Keith Raniere in October 2020. Photo: AP
Danielle Roberts (right) is seen outside Brooklyn federal court following the sentencing hearing for self-improvement guru Keith Raniere in October 2020. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Doctor who branded women for NXIVM sex cult loses her medical licence

  • Danielle Roberts imprinted 17 ‘sex slaves’ with the initials of group leader Keith Raniere, using a cauterising device without anaesthesia
  • Health officials say the doctor was evasive and defiant as she faced charges of professional misconduct

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:54am, 2 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Danielle Roberts (right) is seen outside Brooklyn federal court following the sentencing hearing for self-improvement guru Keith Raniere in October 2020. Photo: AP Danielle Roberts (right) is seen outside Brooklyn federal court following the sentencing hearing for self-improvement guru Keith Raniere in October 2020. Photo: AP
Danielle Roberts (right) is seen outside Brooklyn federal court following the sentencing hearing for self-improvement guru Keith Raniere in October 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE