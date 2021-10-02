US President Joe Biden gives brief remarks to members of the news media after attending a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden gives brief remarks to members of the news media after attending a House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
With historic spending plans in danger, Joe Biden vows to ‘get this done’

  • The president signalled willingness to cut his US$3.5 trillion package to around US$2 trillion in a bid to secure agreement between divided Democrat lawmakers
  • A much-anticipated Friday vote on a US$1 trillion infrastructure bill is likely to be further delayed after Biden’s rare visit to Congress results in no deal

Associated Press
Updated: 7:58am, 2 Oct, 2021

