A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Orange, California. Photo: AP
US eclipses 700,000 coronavirus deaths as Delta variant hits unvaccinated Americans hard
- It took 3 ½ months for the US to go from 600,000 to 700,000 deaths, driven by the Delta variant’s rampant spread through unvaccinated Americans
- ‘If you’re not vaccinated or have protection from natural infection, this virus will find you,’ a doctor warns
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
