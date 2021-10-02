Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz unveiled a portrait of the slain journalist on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée urges Joe Biden to hold Saudi Arabia accountable three years after killing
- Hatice Cengiz unveiled a portrait of the writer in Washington during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of his murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul
- She also voiced dismay over Biden’s national security adviser’s meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince who US intelligence says ordered the killing
Topic | Jamal Khashoggi killing
Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz unveiled a portrait of the slain journalist on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Friday. Photo: AFP