Protesters take part in the Women’s March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thousands join rallies across US to protest against Texas abortion law
- Texas adopted a law on September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counter-attack in the courts and in Congress
- The US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue, is due to reconvene in two days
