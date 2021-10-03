Protesters take part in the Women’s March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AFP Protesters take part in the Women’s March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Protesters take part in the Women’s March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Thousands join rallies across US to protest against Texas abortion law

  • Texas adopted a law on September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counter-attack in the courts and in Congress
  • The US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue, is due to reconvene in two days

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:30am, 3 Oct, 2021

