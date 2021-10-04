William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP
Star Trek’s William Shatner to fly to space with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin
- The 90-year-old Shatner, who starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, described the opportunity as a ‘miracle’
- He is set to fly to space on October 12 aboard the company’s crewed rocket, becoming the oldest ever astronaut in the process
Topic | Space
William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP