William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP
William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP
Space
World /  United States & Canada

Star Trek’s William Shatner to fly to space with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin

  • The 90-year-old Shatner, who starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, described the opportunity as a ‘miracle’
  • He is set to fly to space on October 12 aboard the company’s crewed rocket, becoming the oldest ever astronaut in the process

Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Washington

Updated: 10:10pm, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP
William Shatner, 90, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE