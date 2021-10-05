US President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on the US debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on the US debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on the US debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Joe Biden says he can’t guarantee US won’t hit debt limit

  • The president slams Republicans for playing ‘Russian roulette’ with the US economy as they repeatedly block Democrats from raising the debt ceiling
  • Biden’s admission is the most blunt to date of the risk that the stand-off poses to the ‘full faith and credit’ of the US

Topic |   US Politics
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:51am, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on the US debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on the US debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on the US debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE