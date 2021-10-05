US President Joe Biden looks down as he delivers remarks on the US debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
politico | Joe Biden says he can’t guarantee US won’t hit debt limit
- The president slams Republicans for playing ‘Russian roulette’ with the US economy as they repeatedly block Democrats from raising the debt ceiling
- Biden’s admission is the most blunt to date of the risk that the stand-off poses to the ‘full faith and credit’ of the US
