US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing the White House in June 2020. Photo: AFP
politico | Many Asian Republicans blame Trump, not their party, for discrimination
- New poll shows 56 per cent of Asian-American and Pacific Islander voters say the ex-US president was a ‘major reason’ for the spike in violence against Asians
- Distance from Trump would help attract more AAPI voters to the Republican Party, the survey results suggest
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
