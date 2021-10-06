Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | Whistle-blower to US Senate: Don’t trust Facebook
- Former employee Frances Haugen says the world’s largest social network has ‘put their astronomical profits before people’
- She accuses founder Mark Zuckerberg and his company of knowingly pushing products that harm children and young adults
