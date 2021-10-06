Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Whistle-blower to US Senate: Don’t trust Facebook

  • Former employee Frances Haugen says the world’s largest social network has ‘put their astronomical profits before people’
  • She accuses founder Mark Zuckerberg and his company of knowingly pushing products that harm children and young adults

Topic |   Facebook
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 1:43am, 6 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Frances Haugen, Facebook whistle-blower, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE